Police were investigating the connection between a violent crime early Monday morning, and the body of a dead man found in his home in Leek. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Windsingel in the Wolveschans district, police said.

"A 52-year-old man from Leek died on January 1 after he was recently involved in a violent incident on the street," police wrote in a statement. "The man died in his home shortly after the incident."

Details about the incident on the residential street were not released. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody as of 1:30 p.m.

Police said that anyone who saw or heard something suspicious or violent in the area on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day should contact them immediately. Police also asked those with camera images from the area to contact them.

Just over 12,000 people live in Leek which is part of the Westerkwartier, a municipality formed five years ago. The entire municipality is home to about 65,000 residents.

Leek is just over 10 kilometers southwest of the city of Groningen.