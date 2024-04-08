A 24-year-old Veendam man was taken into police custody on Monday in connection with the suspicious death of a two-year-old boy earlier this year. The toddler was found with serious injuries on January 11 after first responders were sent out for a report of a medical emergency on Veenlustplein in the Groningen town.

RTV Noord reported in February that the boy was injured while at the home of his mother's boyfriend. The toddler's parents were divorced, and the boy's father and his family frequently asked the authorities for help out of concern for the child's well being, the regional broadcaster reported.

Paramedics helped revive the child when they arrived at about 5 p.m., police said on Monday. The boy was taken to the UMCG hospital in Groningen, where he died a few days later. Sources told the broadcaster that medical staff at the hospital suspected abuse due to the extent and severity of the boy's injuries. They quickly notified police.

Two organizations had been asked to monitor the boy's welfare, including family services organization Veilig Thuis and the Salvation Army. The latter had been offering support to the mother, and was carrying out an internal investigation in their handling of the case, RTV Noord reported.

Authorities would not confirm how the suspect arrested on Monday was connected to the child. An investigation due to the "facts and circumstances" related to the boy's death prompted the criminal investigation into what happened in the home shortly before he died.

"We understand, of course, that the incident that the police are investigating raises emotions and questions among those involved and their (close) circle. But due to the privacy of those involved and because the investigation is still ongoing, we cannot provide further explanation at this time," police said.

The suspect was due to be interrogated on Monday. Police can hold him for up to three days without charge, though in some circumstances the period can extend to six days if there is an urgent and justifiable reason.