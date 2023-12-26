Christmas Day 2023 will go down in the record books as the third warmest December 25 ever observed, Weeronline reported. In De Bilt, Utrecht, the temperature rose to 12.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Boxing Day is also expected to be rather mild, but slightly cooler.

The national weather record was set in 2015 when the thermometer peaked at 14.0 degrees. In 1997, it reached 12.8 degrees.

National weather records are established in De Bilt, home to Dutch meteorological association KNMI. The centrally-located municipality is considered to be the average weather point for the country.

Locally, the warmest temperature was observed in Volkel, Noord-Brabant, with a high of 13.0 degrees Celsius. There was a large amount of cloud cover, and it rained frequently, especially in the south.

Those in the Netherlands can expect Tuesday to remain mild, but in De Bilt it will range up to a maximum of about 11 degrees. The average maximum temperature across both Christmas and Boxing Day will likely be about 11.5 degrees.

This will probably make it the fourth warmest Christmas-period ever measured. The warmest Christmas-period ever was also set in 2015 with a high of 14.0 degrees on Christmas Day and 14.4 degrees on Boxing Day.