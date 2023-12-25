"Peace on Earth." That prospect is the essence of Christmas. We celebrate the birth of a Child. A new beginning for us all.

It is difficult to believe for those who consume world news. Where once the manger stood and the angels sang, people now fiercely oppose each other. Deep wounds have been made, and peace and reconciliation seem further away than ever.

The shock waves in Israel and Gaza – but also in Ukraine, Africa and elsewhere in the world – also reach us here. No dike can be raised to protect us against this. The violence there leads to tensions here. Many people feel afraid.

And there is so much more close to home that can create uncertainty. Many feel that we are losing each other. Sometimes you no longer understand what makes other people tick. So close and yet often strangers to each other.

What can we do about this ourselves? Christmas is an excellent time to look in the mirror. A moment of reflection.

That starts with the question of what "peace on earth" actually is. Is it about harmony? The absence of disagreement and strife?

I do not think so. Peace is not a leisurely rest; not a collective hibernation. Peace is the ability to keep conflicts manageable. Contrasts are part of it. They keep us awake and ensure that forgotten interests are discussed and that new solutions are given a chance.

Without contradictions there is no progress, but the way we deal with it is defining. There are rules that apply to everyone. We Dutch have a democratic legal order. This gives us stability and security. Discrimination in any form is unacceptable.

Intimidating, threatening and insulting people are out of order. Anyone who chooses to do so degrades themselves and damages our community.

If the world's major problems exceed our strength, we can at least ensure that we live together peacefully in our own country and bridge differences.

That requires something from the way we interact with each other. When we are angry about things which affect us, we are too quick to think, "Who is at fault? Who is guilty?"

But to err is human. In fact, making mistakes and learning from them makes us better people.

In aviation, it is customary not to conceal that which has gone wrong, but rather to share them. We pilots report the incidents and misunderstandings we experience, which are then incorporated into training and education. I have regularly enjoyed that. It helps you to become better, and makes flying even safer.

A harsh culture of retribution makes our living environment inhospitable. It also prevents us from moving forward together and finding solutions. If we were to spend our energy on finding solutions together, we would go much further.

Let this Christmas be a time to make a new start. Not constantly judging each other as harshly as people, but embracing the human range, with understanding for personal doubts, concerns and shortcomings.

There is no second Netherlands. We make this country together. And it is still one of the very best places in the world.

It will remain that way. I believe in that. I am convinced that this is our strength: bridging contradictions.

This means having the courage to open yourself up to opposing voices, and to listen. Also the courage to be reluctant to push one's own rights, and instead afford others space.

Following the events in Israel and Gaza, my wife and I spoke to a group of Dutch people with very different backgrounds about how we can maintain peace in our country. I still feel the pain and fears of these people. But at the same time, their strength to continue trying to reach each other.

One of our guests, whose father was killed in World War II, said, “Praying is not enough. For peace you have to work hard. Ora et labora.”

When I look back on the ten years in which I have been your king, that is the constant factor: people who, based on their personal ideals or beliefs, are committed to bridging contradictions and contributing something positive to society.

They make the future habitable.

In my inauguration speech I put it this way: “Resourcefulness, diligence and openness have been our strengths for centuries. However great the diversity, however different our beliefs and dreams may be, wherever our cradle was, in the Kingdom of the Netherlands everyone can make their voices heard, and help build on an equal basis.”

Take part. Then there is every reason to look to the future with hope and confidence.

I wish you all – wherever you are, and whatever your personal circumstances – a blessed Christmas.