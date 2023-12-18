The police unions in the Netherlands are once again advocating for a nationwide ban on fireworks. The unsafe working conditions faced by emergency responders call for this, but the varied local fireworks regulations also make enforcement difficult, according to a joint statement by the four police unions ACP, ANPV, Equipe, and NPB. Law enforcement officers also believed that local fireworks bans are not effective and complicate law enforcement, according to the BOA Bond.

“Police officers and their colleagues in the ambulance and fire services are put in dangerous and harmful situations due to irresponsible handling of fireworks. Moreover, the current fragmented fireworks policy is practically unenforceable by the police, especially given the existing capacity issues within the force,” the statement reads.

The unions also reported that last New Year's Eve saw a significant amount of violence against emergency workers. Police officers were bombarded with heavy fireworks, “sometimes resulting in burns and hearing damage.” Officers feel like they are working in a war zone, as stated in the report.

Furthermore, the local fireworks regulations are impractical for police enforcement. Several municipalities have local bans or firework-free zones, while others do not. “Explaining and then enforcing these rules is greatly complicated by the lack of a uniform policy,” the unions said. They believe that while a national ban might not stop fireworks and related violence completely, it would significantly reduce it.

The New Year's Eve period is particularly demanding for the police, and capacity issues are a factor. “The most recent New Year's Eve resulted in 14,806 incidents and 771 arrests,” according to the unions. They also pointed to the 52 seriously injured fireworks victims at the start of 2023, nearly half of whom were under 18 years old. “In total, we faced 10 million euros in fireworks damage. These are figures that deeply concern the police and the police unions,” they wrote in their statement.

The unions asserted that the government must take responsibility. “As an employer, it must ensure that police officers and emergency responders can work under the safest possible conditions.” The unions are also calling for a European ban on (the production of) heavy fireworks. “Much of the heavy fireworks – or rather, explosives – are imported from other European countries,” they remarked.

Local fireworks bans ineffective for law enforcement, BOAs union says

According to the enforcement officers’ union BOA Bond, a local ban on setting off fireworks or firework-free zones in certain areas is unworkable for law enforcement officers. This leads to confusion and unsafe situations for enforcement officers (BOAs), said chairman Ruud Kuin. “Either ban it or don't. Effective enforcement starts with a logical decision.”

Kuin explained that the current situation, where some municipalities have a ban or firework-free zones, and others do not, is ineffective. “Selling is allowed, but you can't set off fireworks in a few municipalities. Then you cycle 1 kilometer further, and you can do whatever you want.”

He noted that the varying rules complicate enforcement and communication with the public. Moreover, enforcers must catch people in the act of setting off fireworks, as possession is allowed during New Year's.

On Friday, more than thirty municipalities said they want the government to ban fireworks sales, ownership, and usage. A nationwide ban works better than a collection of local measures, they said in a survey conducted by ANP, in which more than 150 municipalities have replied.

In the previous New Year's celebration, bans on fireworks were imposed in several locations in the Netherlands, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Nijmegen, Apeldoorn, and Heuvelrug in Utrecht. However, this ban was widely ignored.