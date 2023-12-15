More than thirty municipalities want the government to ban fireworks sales, ownership, and usage. A nationwide ban works better than a collection of local measures, they said in a survey conducted by ANP, in which more than 150 municipalities have replied.

Among those in favor are the four largest cities. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht have requested a nationwide ban several times from both the Cabinet and the Tweede Kamer, but their efforts have been futile thus far. A national ban "is clearer to residents, salespeople, and law enforcement" and is therefore more effective, said The Hague's mayor, Jan van Zanen.

The municipalities against the nationwide ban think setting off fireworks is a tradition that should be left alone as much as possible. "Inside the town, there is a long tradition around celebrating New Year. The setting off of fireworks in a safe manner is a part of this tradition. In this, people take each other into account and speak to each other in case of excess", said the Friesland towns of Dantumadiel and Noardeast-Fryslân, for example.

The municipalities of Groningen, Tilburg, Arnhem, Zoetermeer, Haarlem, Zwolle, and Delft have also spoken out in support of a ban on fireworks. "We are not against fireworks, but we are concerned about the damage and injuries that come with improperly handling fireworks. That is why we support a nationwide ban," a Zoetermeer representative explained.

The Utrecht town of Woudenberg pointed to the effects of fireworks. "Victims killed, children maimed for life, the huge impact on public order and safety, fear and stress for animals. Local measures make it still possible to buy fireworks legally in a municipality. The enforceability is, therefore, nearly impossible. Only a nationwide fireworks ban could bring solace."

Achtkarspelen, Tytsjerksteradiel, and Dronten called fireworks "a tradition" that needs to be maintained.

Terneuzen in Zeeland also in favor of a nation wide ban. "As long as the consumer's fireworks can be sold and the ownership of it is not a felony, it is impossible to enforce local measures."