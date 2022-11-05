Fourteen municipalities in the Netherlands have issued a complete ban on fireworks this year ahead of New Year celebrations. In 12 of those municipalities, the ban is permanent –– meaning it extends to coming years, as well, according to Nu.nl.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, fireworks were banned across the country to avoid straining hospitals with people who were injured from setting them off. But in 2022, the bans are instead confined to certain municipalities, according to the NOS.

Now, some municipalities are cracking down on fireworks because of the potential damages, injuries and nuisance they can cause, according to Nu.nl. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Schiedam, Haarlem, Bloemendaal, Heemstede, Apeldoorn, Nijmegen, Heumen, Mook en Middelaar, Soest and Utrechtse Heuvelrug are the 12 municipalities that have introduced a permanent ban.

In addition, around 70 municipalities have created fireworks-free zones, according to Nu.nl. These are often areas around places like schools, nursing homes or churches.

Next year, it appears that several more municipalities will join in banning fireworks. A survey from March shows that 65 percent of mayors are in favor of a ban, demonstrating a growing trend, according to the NOS. Several parties are also working at the national level to institute a country-wide ban on consumer fireworks. However, it takes significant resources to enforce a ban on fireworks –– resources that many municipalities say they don't have.

Many of the municipalities that have banned fireworks will offer official light and fireworks shows instead, according to Nu.nl. In addition, certain category F1 fireworks are still allowed in some municipalities.