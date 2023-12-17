The public prosecution service (OM) demanded seven years in prison on Friday against Joel H. (26) from Purmerend, alias rap musician Joey AK, for kidnapping, threatening, and assault. Eight other suspects, ranging from 22 to 34 years old, heard demands for 4 to 6 years in prison in the court in Amsterdam.

The case against the nine men who are connected to rap group Zone 6 from Holendrecht, according to the OM, is related to the kidnapping of rap musician Kobus L. They are accused of leading the victim to a car wash in Duivendrecht before forcing him to get in a van. Once inside the van, they are deemed to have robbed the man, threatened him with a firearm, and assaulted him.

When the victim reported the crime, he said that he was already assaulted by H. and fellow suspect Ernst A. (24). This happened at a kickboxing show in Oostzaan in April of 2019. The reason was seen as a debt of 500 euros that Kobus L. Had with H. after a lost bet. Twelve days after the kidnapping, he was attacked again, according to the OM, when he ran into members of the group in de Bijenkorf.

The prosecution emphasized in the court on Friday that the events did not only have a massive impact on the victim but also on Holendrecht. "The suspects are claiming a neighborhood and setting a bad example for the youth. Violence is glorified and committed to glorify the status of the members of Zone 6," she said.

For example, she mentioned the song Blijf Soldaat by Joey AK, recorded days after the kidnapping. In which the rap musician sings, "And now Holy is mine. Every kid who battles in the neighborhood gets a Roley from me". "It is clear that if you work for the suspect- and commit crimes- you are rewarded for that," said the prosecutor. According to her, H. Thinks he is "untouchable."

She accused all nine suspects, who mainly denied or remained silent, of hardly wanting to cooperate with the case. She also took issue with the fact that none of them have shown remorse.

H.'s Lawyer asked the court to acquit his client. He says the only evidence in the case "comes from a clearly unreliable source." Other lawyers will speak on Monday. The verdict in the case will be heard on the eighth of March next year.