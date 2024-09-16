The first hearing in the criminal case against former Jumbo CEO Frits van Eerd will happen in the court in Assen on Monday. During this preliminary hearing, the state of the investigation and the charges against Van Eerd and fellow suspect Theo E. will be discussed. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) has already charged the former Jumbo CEO with corruption and forgery and may add a money laundering charge today.

The authorities raided Van Eerd’s home in Heeswijk-Dinther, Noord-Brabant, in September 2022 as part of a money laundering investigation in which former racing driver Theo E. is the main suspect. According to the OM, Van Eerd arranged sponsorship contracts in motocross for Theo E. in exchange for goods delivered at little to no cost. Van Eerd stepped down as CEO of Jumbo due to the criminal investigation against him but denied the allegations.

In April, the OM announced it would prosecute Van Eerd for corruption (non-official bribery) and forgery. Last month, the Financieele Dagblad reported that the OM was adding a money laundering charge stemming from a massive 446,072.60 euros in cash the authorities found in a safe in Van Eerd’s bedroom, in a bag in his car and in a safe in a workshop on the Jumbo premises during their raids in September 2022.

The OM suspects Theo E. of tax fraud, forgery, and non-official corruption. Because he is the main suspect and from Drenthe, the case is handled by the OM Noord-Nederland and the hearing will happen in the court in Assen.

It is not yet clear when the substantive handling of the case will happen. The court may announce that today.