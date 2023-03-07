Frits van Eerd won’t return as CEO of Jumbo, the supermarket chain said in a press statement on Tuesday. Van Eerd temporarily stepped down in September 2022 after he became a suspect in a money laundering investigation. Ton van Veen will succeed Van Eerd as CEO as of March 6.

According to the company, Van Eerd decided not to return as Jumbo CEO “even after a positive conclusion in that investigation for him.” As a shareholder, he will remain “closely involved in important strategic developments within Jumbo.”

Van Veen has been working at Jumbo since 2004 and has been closely involved in growing the chain from 30 to over 700 stores in 20 years, the company said. He has been leading the management team since October 2022, after Van Eerd stepped down.

“We are pleased that Ton wants to succeed Frits as CEO. Ton offers Jumbo continuity and stability it needs in these economically challenging times,” said Colette Cloosterman-Van Eerd, chairman of the Supervisory Board. “We are confident he can lead our family business to a new generation.”

Van Veen is excited to take over, thanking Frits van Eerd and the family for trusting him. “I look forward to further expanding Jumbo’s success in close involvement with the Van Eerd family and together with the management team, all colleagues, and independent entrepreneurs.”