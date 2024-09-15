Two people were hit by a train at Almelo de Riet station on Saturday evening. The two victims were taken to hospital after the accident. However, for one of the two, a 31-year-old man from Almelo, all help came too late, and he died from his injuries. There is no further information about the state of health of the other injured person, the police reported.

Wij doen nu onderzoek naar de toedracht van een ongeval tussen een trein en twee personen thv de overgang Anemoonstraat (station de Riet) #Almelo Beide personen zijn voor behandeling overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Eén van hen is zeer ernstig gewond geraakt. @ProRail ^cw — Politie Overijssel (@POL_Overijssel) September 14, 2024

The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident at the railway crossing. According to RTV Oost, several people were standing at the crossing when the two went under the railway barriers. Victim support has been offered to people who witnessed the accident.

The fatal accident happened at the railway crossing at the Anemoonstraat. It was an NS train that had The Hague as its destination, according to NOS.

Due to the collision, no trains were running between Almelo and Hengelo for a while, the NS reported.