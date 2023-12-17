Municipalities in the south of the country doubt whether a national ban on fireworks would work in practice, they said to ANP. Many fireworks are bought in Belgium and come to the Netherlands in the trunk of a car. If our country wants to do more against the use of fireworks, it will have to work with our southern neighbors, the municipalities believe.

Landgraaf in Limburg believes that a national fireworks ban is impossible to enforce in practice because so many fireworks are bought online. “That would mean that the capacity would have to be expanded further. And even then, it is impossible to shape this in a practically feasible manner.” Gulpen-Wittem in Limburg also has doubts. “Our council is positive about a possible national fireworks ban, but we are skeptical about its implementation, given the location of our municipality near the border.”

Goirle also favors a national ban “because of the damage and nuisance caused by fireworks and the accidents that happen with fireworks.” The municipality, located between Tilburg and the Belgian border, adds that a fireworks ban “only makes sense if the availability and sale of fireworks is restricted in the Netherlands and abroad.”

Laarbeek in Noord-Brabant is also sceptical. The municipality believes a national fireworks ban “is not enforceable, especially in the areas on the borders with Belgium and Germany, where illegal fireworks are often used.” Heeze-Leende in Noord-Brabant says it is not against a national fireworks ban. “As a border municipality, we urge that we also make the same agreements with our southern neighbors because a lot of fireworks nuisance is already caused by the heavy fireworks our residents purchase in Belgium.”

There appears to be little support for a national fireworks ban in the new Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. But, many municipalities have decided not to impose local bans themselves because they believe it impossible to enforce without a national ban.