The police have arrested a 17-year-old as the second suspect in a spree of explosions in Vlaardingen. The Rotterdammer was arrested on Friday night and is suspected of involvement in the blast on the Gretha Hofstralaan on Tuesday.

The boy was in the company of a 16-year-old when he was arrested. The younger boy was allegedly armed with a firearm, and was also taken into custody. Police are investigating whether he also had something to do with the explosions.

A 26-year-old Rotterdammer was arrested earlier this week in connection with the Gretha Hofstralaan incident. He was remanded into custody for 14 days by a magistrate while the investigation continues.

Friday morning was the seventh explosion in Vlaardingen in which the same person, a plumber, was suspected to be the target. The municipality has sharpened the safety precautions in the Oostwijk neighborhood.

There are now more private security guards and extra police officers stationed in the area.