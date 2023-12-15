There was another explosion early on Friday morning at a commercial property in Vlaardingen owned by a plumber who has been the target of several other explosions this year. The Friday blast concerns a garage at the intersection of Wilhelminastraat and Koninginnestraat, where there was also an explosion either late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the incident happened at 6 a.m. Nobody was hurt, but a window was broken. A police spokesperson could not say why the plumber was the target when asked early on Friday morning.

It is the seventh explosion of this year in Vlaardingen, where the plumber was also a target. A suspicious package was also taken from a home on the Gretha Hofstralaan before it was safely disposed.

The explosions started in April. Two blasts, which took place a few days apart, caused severe damage to cars. It was quiet for a while after that, but it restarted on the 5th of December with explosions at homes and office buildings.

The explosion in Vlaardingen on Friday morning was the fifth explosion that the Rotterdam police have reported just since Thursday evening. “It isn’t stopping,” said the police on X after the incident in Vlaardingen.

There was an explosion on Spinet in the Rotterdam neighborhood of Zevenkamp at about 7 p.m. Then, close to 11 p.m., something exploded under a car at Zeisvoorde in Spijkenisse.

Two other explosions happened in the overnight hours. Somebody suffered minor injuries in Rotterdam at a blast at around 1:30 a.m. in Delfshaven, and shortly after 4 a.m., it happened again in Dordrecht. The explosions in the two cities both occurred on Brikstraat. Nobody was hurt in Dordrecht, but a home was damaged.