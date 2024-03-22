The number of incidents involving explosives in the Netherlands continues to grow. So far this year, the police already counted 250 attacks or attempted attacks. Most of the attacks are still happening in the Rotterdam and Amsterdam region, NOS reports.

Last year, there were 900 incidents involving explosives. The police previously reported 600 explosive attacks or attempts thereto in the Netherlands last year, but not all incidents had been recorded yet.

In Vlaardingen, there was another explosion at a plumber’s house on Wednesday night. The plumber had been targeted multiple times before, and the latest attack happened shortly after the municipality had lifted the extra security again. Mayor Bert Wijbenga ordered the home closed for the third time and again announced extra surveillance.

Noord-Holland has also been restless recently. Last weekend, there was an explosion in broad daylight in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. There were also explosions in Purmerend, IJmuiden, and Alkmaar, sometimes several times in a day. The police recently arrested ten suspects for a series of attacks in Alkmaar.

In almost all cases, the perpetrators use heavy fireworks in their attacks. It typically results in only material damages, but the first death occurred in January. A 23-year-old man died in The Hague after the explosive went off in his hands. The police suspect the man was involved in the attack.

The police link many of the explosions to disputes in the criminal circuit but also think that there are more and more copycats. According to the authorities, explosives are now also being used to settle neighbor quarrels, relational fights, and business conflicts.