A 23-year-old man from Amsterdam who got critically injured in an explosion in The Hague on Thursday morning died of his injuries, the police said on Friday. The police believe he was involved in setting off the explosive that killed him, but the possible intent remained under investigation.

Emergency services found the critically injured man on Engelenburgstraat at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after responding to a report of an explosion on Steijnlaan. Witnesses told Regio 15 that he was holding the explosive in his hand when it went off. They said it appeared he lost both his hands in the incident.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. The police arrested him there for possible involvement in the explosion, but they halted the criminal investigation against him after his death.

The police also arrested a second suspect later on Thursday. The investigation into this suspect and his involvement in the explosion is ongoing.

"Placing explosives is dangerous, and causes an obviously great threat for entrepreneurs, local residents, passers-by and emergency services on site is obviously great," police said. "Powerful illegal fireworks or homemade explosives do not belong in public spaces - where people are busy working and living - and creates life-threatening situations."

Anyone with knowledge about what led up to the incident should call the detectives involved, police said.