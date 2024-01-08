It was a restless night in Zuid-Holland, with five explosions in the Rotterdam region and one in The Hague, the police reported. As far as is known, no one got hurt. But the blasts did cause significant damage.

There were four explosions in Rotterdam overnight and one in Vlaardingen. The explosions in Rotterdam happened on Gouvernestraat in Oude West, Stockholmpad in Oosterflank, Kruiningenstraat in Pendrecht, and Buffelstraat in Kralingse Veer. Buffelstraat was also the scene of an explosion the night before. The police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man for Saturday night’s blast.

A local living on Buffelstraat told Rijnmond that she was shocked by the explosions. “I thought it was fireworks.” She called the explosive violence in the region terrible, “but what do you do about them?” she said. “I have had the feeling for a long time that Kralingse Veer is deteriorating. I am surprised that it is in this building. I think very normal people live there, but you can never look behind someone’s front door.”

The explosion in Vlaardingen happened at a home on Koekoekstraat. The police are investigating.

According to Rijnmond, there have been around 11 explosions in the Rotterdam region since the start of this year.

The explosion in The Hague happened at a shop on Hogewal at around 00:41 a.m., the police said on X. No one got hurt, but the blast severely damaged the mini market and adjacent shops. The police are investigating and asked for any relevant camera footage to be submitted.





