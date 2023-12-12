The Dutch financial crimes inspectorate FIOD and the National Criminal Investigation Department conducted several house searches and arrested suspects in an international drug investigation involving Spain and Colombia, the police reported on Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning, the DSI tactical unit raids were carried out at five business premises in Westervoort, Zaltbommel, IJmuiden, The Hague, and Amsterdam. A 49-year-old man from The Hague and a 39-year-old man from Westervoort were arrested during these raids.

House searches occurred not only in the Netherlands but also in Barcelona, Spain, where another suspect was arrested, and in Cali, Colombia.

The searches resulted in the seizure of data carriers, cash amounts exceeding one million euros, a quantity of narcotics, and watches.

The suspicions are based on information obtained from Sky ECC, an encrypted messaging service frequently used by criminals.