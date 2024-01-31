A long-ongoing international investigation by the Dutch, Colombian, and Spanish police culminated in the police confiscating a large number of firearms in the Netherlands and arresting six suspects on Monday. One of the arrested suspects is a woman known as the “Godmother” of Amsterdam, the police said.

The authorities in the three countries launched the investigation based on intercepted messages from the encrypted platform Sky ECC. This led the police to the 47-year-old Dutch-Colombian woman known as the Godmother of Amsterdam - a big player in the cocaine trade, according to the criminal circuit. She was arrested in Colombia.

According to the police, the woman was involved in trafficking narcotics from South America to the Netherlands. The police suspect her of direct involvement in the import of a shipment of 230 kilograms of cocaine, which was intercepted and seized in Spain.

The police arrested five suspects in Amsterdam, Zoetermeer, Schiedam, and Ridderkerk. They are one woman and four men between the ages of 29 and 62, with Dutch and Nigerian nationalities.

Police officers also raided 29 buildings in Amsterdam, Aalsmeer, Diemen, Purmerend, Rotterdam, Ridderkerk, Spijkenisse, Schiedam, and Zoetermeer. The police seized 25 firearms from several homes, including an arsenal of automatic firearms and a rocket launcher at a house in Rotterdam. They also confiscated several kilograms of cocaine, over 400,000 euros in cash, cars, jewelry, and data carriers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?source_ve_path=Mjg2NjQsMTY0NTAz&feature=emb_share&v=5zG6_i3sXzE