A fatal collision between the water taxi Stormloper and the fast ferry Tiger on the Wadden Sea near Terschelling last year was caused by both vessels sailing too fast and not communicating properly with each other, the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) said on Wednesday. Three people died and four got hurt in the collision on 21 October 2022. A 12-year-old boy is still missing.

“The water taxi and fast ferry involved both sailed too fast, communicated unclearly, and did not behave in accordance with the applicable sailing rules,” the Dutch Safety Board said after investigating the accident. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is prosecuting the captains of both vessels for reckless behavior resulting in death and severe bodily harm.

According to the Safety Board, the safety of shipping traffic on the Wadden Sea can and must be improved. “Wadden residents and other passengers are dependent on the available transport between the islands and the mainland,” Safety Board council member Erica Bakkum said. “They must be able to trust that this is done safely.”

The Safety Board recommended better sailing behavior and clear legislation and regulations to improve shipping traffic safety on the Wadden Sea. The accident had a significant impact on all parties involved. The OVV recommends getting the parties together to share expertise and jointly develop training and exercise activities to improve sailing behavior.

The OVV also urged the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to develop clear rules and regulations for shipping traffic in the area and improve enforcement. “Under current legislation, patrol ships on the Wadden Sea can already enforce speeds and sailing behavior, but they may only act when they observe a violation,” the OVV said.