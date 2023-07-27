The burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway north off Ameland was still burning on Thursday afternoon and drifted as a result of wind and currents, according to the Coast Guard. It is now located about 16 kilometers north of Terschelling.

The Coast Guard reported on Thursday that cooling efforts from surrounding vessels had been halted to prevent an excess of water from entering the ship, which could compromise its stability, NOS reported. This measure is temporary and may be resumed later in the day. Meanwhile, the fire continues to rage, and smoke is still emanating from the ship, making it unsafe to board. The Coast Guard stated on Wednesday that it could take days, or even weeks, to fully extinguish the fire.

A tugboat is used to keep the ship away from busy shipping lanes. A salvage team of about eight people are aboard the emergency tugboat Guardian, monitoring the situation. At this moment, it is not possible to tow the ship away, as it is not safe yet for anyone to board the ship to establish a towing connection.

The Fremantle Highway, which flies under the flag of Panama, sent a distress signal around midnight on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The ship, which carries thousands of cars, was en route to Egypt from Germany. The Coast Guard reported that there were 23 crew members from India on board the cargo ship when the fire started. One died, and several got hurt. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the fire broke out on the vehicle deck, but the exact cause remains unknown.

In an audio clip from the emergency services, which is featured on the RTL News website and also reported by AD, it can be heard that according to the ship's crew, the fire broke out in the battery of one of the electric cars on board. It is also suggested that an electric car may have exploded.

The Dutch Safety Board (OVV) is providing assistance in the investigation into the fire, the board reported on Thursday. According to the OVV, the investigation is being led by the authorities of Panama, as the ship sails under the flag of that country. The board received a formal request from Panama to assist in the investigation, a spokesperson said. This support consists of speaking with the crew members.

More cars on board than initially reported

It was also reported on Thursday afternoon that the ship reportedly has more cars on board than initially thought. According to the Japanese shipping company K Lines, who spoke with the German news agency DPA, the ship carries 3783 cars instead of the initially reported 2857 cars. The Coast Guard could not confirm the new number.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that at least 300 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are on board. In addition, according to the news agency, there are several hundred BMWs and MINIs. Ford, Nissan, Renault, and Stellantis - the parent company of brands such as Opel, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Fiat - stated they have no cars on the ship. Toyota called it unlikely, Volkswagen could not comment. Tesla did not respond to inquiries. There are also said to be construction vehicles on board.

While the ship is currently stable, the risk of capsizing and sinking is still a genuine concern. It could result in part of the ship’s load of cars ending up in the Wadden. “It is a World Heritage area, and that could be damaged if strange, toxic products were to end up there,” Ameland mayor Leo Pieter Stoel said on Wednesday.