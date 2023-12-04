Commando Sil A. was sentenced to four years in prison by the military chamber of the Arnhem court on Monday for involvement in drugs and weapons smuggling. According to the judge, the 44-year-old soldier from the Commando Troops Corps helped prepare two large cocaine transports from Suriname to Antwerp and Hamburg. “The fact that he did this while serving as a soldier makes it even worse. He was an example,” the judge said.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) had demanded six years in prison. The OM based the suspicion surrounding the smuggling of 260 kilograms of cocaine on messages in group chats conducted through the hacked messaging service Sky ECC, where A. had an account. A. said he tested Sky ECC for possible use for foreign operations.

The OM also accused A. of trafficking 570 machine guns, 250 assault rifles, and 250 pistols by acting as an arms broker. Incidentally, this arms transaction to Suriname did not go through.

Furthermore, A. also shared classified information about the working methods of the commandos, the prosecutor claimed. In doing so, he allegedly violated his official duty with regard to confidential information and revealed State secrets.

The defense still wanted to hear a number of witnesses who could allegedly testify that A. was testing Sky ECC for covert missions. According to his lawyer, A. was not given a chance to prove his innocence. Lawyer Haroon Raza said it wasn't a fair trial and accused the OM and Koninklijke Marechaussee of tunnel vision.