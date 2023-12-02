Meteorologists in the Netherlands issued a Code Orange weather warning for both Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland beginning on Saturday evening. The alert for black ice, freezing rain and slippery conditions on the roadway will continue at the higher warning level into Sunday morning. Residents and visitors were advised to spend more time indoors, until the alert expires.

There is a high risk of accidents on the roads, especially on bridges, but also on bicycle paths and sidewalks. It may be difficult to see the ice, and drivers should use more caution by traveling at a slower speed and increasing distance from other vehicles.

The KNMI predicted local rain showers arriving from the North Sea, and landing on frozen surfaces. The Code Orange alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Noord-Holland, and until midnight in Zuid-Holland.

The milder Code Yellow alert for slipper road conditions will be in effect prior to the more intense warning, and then again overnight. This will initially continue until at least noon on Sunday, but will then be in effect again towards the end of the afternoon into Monday morning.

The lower alert will also be in effect in Flevoland, Friesland, Groningen, Utrecht and Zeeland, as well as the Wadden Island region and the area around the IJsselmeer.