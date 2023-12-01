The high-speed line is again a major headache for NS and ProRail. Last month, half of all Intercity Direct trains between Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Breda arrived late. Travelers’ organization Rover wants compensation, AD reports.

From January to July, 22 percent of all trains were delayed by five or more minutes. In October, that was 30 percent. And last month, 47 percent were delayed.

Rover is receiving many complaints. “We receive numerous reports from travelers about the high-speed line,” director Freek Bos told AD. He wants NS to temporarily scratch the HSL surcharge. “Travelers pay an extra 2.90 euros between Amsterdam and Rotterdam during rush hour and 1.74 euros outside rush hour. What do they get in return? Not a high-speed train.”

NS and ProRail confirmed the problems. “We see that the punctuality figures on the HSL and the main rail network are not good this year. We are very disappointed about that,” a spokesperson for the companies said to the newspaper. They blame the issues on a “confluence of circumstances” - major works at Rotterdam Central Station and Schiphol and cracks in an HSL viaduct near Rijpwetering are the biggest issues.

Due to the cracks in the viaduct, trains can only cross it at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. That causes several minutes of delay. NS is testing the New Generation Intercity (ICNG) on the high-speed rail, but the new trains are having teething problems. The rail company also has fewer reserve trains available because it has already said goodbye to several old trains due to the ICNG’s arrival. A lack of maintenance staff also means there are sometimes fewer trains available, and the trains that run are regularly shorter than typical.

NS and ProRail told AD that improvements are in sight on the HSL. From this month, trains can run up to 160 kilometers per hour at Rijpwetering. “That will save between three and five minutes.” The work at Rotterdam CS and Schiphol has been completed. “Finally, the ICNG will continue to perform better, as we see with all new trains.”

Rover believes train travelers on the HSL deserve compensation for the delays they’ve endured. NS is considering it. “The wish is known, but no decision has been made yet,” the company told the newspaper.