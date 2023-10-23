Starting today, railworks will significantly impact train traffic around Rotterdam Central Station. This week, fewer intercities will run between Den Haag Central Station and Rotterdam Central Station and between Rotterdam Central Station and Dordrecht. NS warns travelers on those routes to take extra travel time of at least 15 minutes into account.

ProRail will work on the tracks, platforms, switches, overhead lines, and train protection at Rotterdam Central Station and Delft. According to the rail companies, this is needed to accommodate the expected increase in train travelers in the coming years. ProRail expects the work to be completed on December 3. At some points during the work, no train traffic to and from Rotterdam Central Station will be possible.

NS said travelers can expect extra travel time, cancelations, transfers, detours, and crowded trains. This also applies to busy weekends - Black Friday, the weekend before Sinterklaas, and the Feyenoord-PSV match on December 3.

The work affects trains between Rotterdam, Delft, and The Hague, as well as between Amsterdam and Vlissingen. More detailed information about what will be impacted when is available on the NS site.

The rail company urged train travelers to check their travel planner shortly before departure for the most recent information.