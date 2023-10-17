Railworks will disrupt train traffic around Rotterdam Central Station from October 23 to December 23. During that time, no or fewer trains will run through the Central Station. “This long period of work also affects busy weekends like Black Friday, the weekend before Sinterklaas, and the Feyenoord-PSV match on December 3,” NS warned.

ProRail will work on the tracks, platforms, switches, overhead lines, and train protection at Rotterdam Central Station and Delft. According to the rail companies, this is needed to accommodate the expected increase in train travelers in the coming years.

NS said that travelers can expect extra travel time, cancelations, extra transfers, detours, and crowded trains. The work affects trains on the route between Rotterdam, Delft, and The Hague, as well as the route between Amsterdam and Vlissingen. More detailed information about what will be impacted when is available on the NS site.

The rail company urged travelers on these routes to check the travel planner shortly before departure for the most up-to-date information.

Rotterdam Central Station itself and most of the shops therein will remain open as usual.

Erasmus Bridge also closed

The Erasmus Bridge will be closed to car traffic for two nights this week due to emergency maintenance, according to BN De Stem. Car traffic can detour via the Willemsbrug. Pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport can still use the Erasmus Bridge.

The closures will begin on Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m., and will continue until 6 a.m. the following morning.