NS will be running an adjusted timetable to, from and through Schiphol Airport from November 13 to December 3 as ProRail works on the track around the Amsterdam airport. Travelers can expect longer travel times and are advised to check the travel planner before departure, NS said.

NS and ProRail try to limit the inconvenience to travelers, but there are several times during the work that no trains will run to, from or through Schiphol. From 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.on Monday, November 13, there will be no trains, but buses running between Leiden Central Station and Schiphol Airport and between Amsterdam Central Station and Schiphol Airport.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, there will be no IC Direct trains between Rotterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Central Station. An on Sunday, December 3, no trains, but busses will run between Leiden Central Station and Schiphol Airport.

ProRail is replacing the entire track in the Schiphol tunnel. During the coming three weeks, the rail manager will work on the tracks at the platforms, replace parts of the overhead line, and install a “current rail.” That raises the track slightly to allow a level entry between train and platform, making the train more accessible for people with mobility impairments.

According to NS, the current work on the track is necessary to prepare the Schiphol station for the future.