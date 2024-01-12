Train travelers going to and from Schiphol should prepare for longer travel times in the coming weeks, NS warned. Far fewer trains will run to the airport in the next three weeks due to rail works in the Schiphol tunnel. Those that do run will likely be more crowded than usual.

Half of the tracks and platforms on the route via Schiphol will be unavailable from Saturday, January 13, to Sunday, February 4. NS urged travelers to check the travel planner before departure and use detours via Haarlem or Utrecht. Also, travel outside rush hour when possible.

No trains will run between Schiphol and Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Schiphol and Amsterdam Central Station during the weekends of January 20 to 22 and February 3 to 5. And no trains will run between Zaandam and Amsterdam Sloterdijk on February 4. Travelers on these routes can use the metro instead. NS will deploy buses between Zaandam and Amsterdam Sloterdijk.

ProRail is replacing the entire track in the Schiphol tunnel and working on the platforms and entrances to the Schiphol station. According to NS, the current work on the track is necessary to prepare the Schiphol station for the future.