Amsterdam is planning another radical measure on a city center roadway in an attempt to reduce a major traffic headache that has plagued the city for years. The city now plans to make several streets one-way, and cut off routes to reduce the traffic jam from the Blauwbrug, which crosses the Amstel River near Waterlooplein, and continues along Rokin and Damrak north to the Q-Park parking garage on the north side of the Bijenkorf department store.

“For decades, the traffic jam on the Blauwbrug to Rokin route has been an important issue on days when it is very busy. During various administrations, a great deal of thought and discussion has been presented about solutions to this phenomenon, but to date no solution has been found,” wrote Traffic Alderman Melanie van der Horst (D66) in a letter to the full City Council.

“The traffic jam causes part of the city center to be blocked, which leads to nuisance for residents and entrepreneurs in the area caused by emissions and noise.” The D66 politician wants to block traffic from Damstraat from continuing towards Dam Square. This would essentially make the Dam Square street a one-way passage.

“Cars coming from Rokin can still turn right on Dam Square, cars coming from Damstraat will no longer be able to go straight onto Dam Square,” Van der Horst explained. “This means there is no longer a shortcut via the Red Light District to the [Bijenkorf Q-Park] garage, which causes significant delays on the Rokin route.”

The changes will also prevent motorists from continuing to Damrak after dropping off passengers on Dam Square or Warmoestraat. This would impact taxi service to the Krasnapolsky Hotel.

A sign would be installed at the Blauwbrug to warn drivers about Rokin traffic jams. Drivers could then use a turn-off to take another route or turn around at the last moment.

Van der Horst was the subject of significant criticism for her implementation of a cut-off point on the Weesperstraat that led to intense traffic jams in neighboring areas. Additionally, emergency services workers were often prevented from carrying out their work in a timely manner due to the pilot project.

This time, Van der Horst believes there is more support for finding a resolution to the Blauwbrug, Rokin and Damrak traffic jam, which often intensifies on holidays and weekends. To further combat the problem, Van der Horst wants more inexpensive parking areas on the outskirts of the city linked to rapid public transport routes to the city center.

Van der Horst proposed the use of traffic wardens to help reroute vehicles during peak moments, like Easter, summer holidays, and Christmas. This would be combined with more social media marketing warning tourists about the situation and pushing them towards parking options outside of the city center, and public transport recommendations.