Parts of the Netherlands could face flurries, wet snow, and freezing temperatures in the coming days. Before the cold spell arrives, a Code Yellow weather warning for strong wind gusts will be in effect on Friday.

The KNMI said that the high winds with gusts between 75 and 90 kilometers per hour will shake the coastal provinces on Friday afternoon and evening. Close to the sea, winds could even reach 110 kilometers per hour.

The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the Wadden Sea area, Noord-Holland, Zuid-Holland, Zeeland Groningen, Friesland, and Flevoland. The warning first takes effect in the Wadden area at 9:00 a.m. and will cover all affected provinces by 1:00 p.m. The winds should die down around 9:00 p.m.

From the weekend, the mild autumn weather will make way for true winter cold, according to Weeronline. “Showers will pass over our country from the North Sea from tonight to Sunday, with a risk of hail. The first snowflakes of the season may also be spotted here and there,” the weather service said.

Afternoon temperatures will be around 5 to 7 degrees, and the minimum could drop to freezing in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The wind will make it feel extra cold on Friday and Saturday, in particular. The perceived temperature will be around 1 or 2 degrees above zero.

After the weekend, the weather will likely be cold. The chance of frost at night increases to 50 to 80 percent in the center and east of the country. The KNMI expects maximums of 2 to 7 degrees for the first half of next week and a chance of snow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.