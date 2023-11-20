A man was arrested just across the border in Germany in connection with a shooting at a coffeeshop on Nieuwmarkt in Amsterdam on Sunday evening, the police reported on Monday. One person was killed.

Bij een schietincident in een coffeeshop aan de Kloveniersburgwal is gisteren een man geraakt en overleden aan zijn verwondingen. De politie eenheid Amsterdam is direct een grote zoekactie gestart naar de verdachte en net over de grens met Duitsland is een man aangehouden. Lees… pic.twitter.com/VXjK7Gcnqw — Politie Eenheid Amsterdam (@POL_Amsterdam) November 20, 2023

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. at the Green Place coffeeshop on the Kloveniersburgwal. Witnesses told AT5 that the victim was struck in a vital organ, and paramedics rushed them to a hospital. A helicopter with a trauma team on board was also dispatched to the scene. The victim succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, the police reported.

#Zwaargewonde bij #schietpartij in #coffeeshop op Kloveniersburgwal in het centrum van #Amsterdam. Het schietincident vond om 22.20 uur plaats. Het slachtoffer een man werd vanaf buiten achterna gezeten en vluchtte een coffeeshop in. 2x verd in auto vandoor. Tp #politieonderzoek. pic.twitter.com/YqVlixJK4H — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) November 20, 2023

After the shooting, the police were searching for two men who allegedly fled in a car toward Dam Square. The Amsterdam police, in collaboration with the Oost-Nederland police, the national police, and the German police, arrested a suspect just across the border in Germany.

The police are further investigating this case. It is currently unclear why the victim was shot and whether there are multiple suspects. The identities of the victim and suspect have not been disclosed.

This is the second shooting at the Green Place in seven years. The place was the target of a drive-by shooting in 2016. Footage showed the gunman driving up on a grey scooter, opening fire on the coffeeshop before driving off again. No one was injured.

Following the shooting, Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan decided to close down the coffeshop. Two months later, the Green Place was allowed to open again, Het Parool reported at the time.