A person got hurt in a shooting at a coffeeshop on Nieuwmarkt in Amsterdam on Sunday evening, the police said on X. The victim succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, a police spokesperson said to Parool on Monday. One suspect was arrested.

The shooting happened at around 10:20 p.m. Witnesses told AT5 that the victim got shot in a critical place, and paramedics rushed them to a hospital. A helicopter with a trauma team on board was also dispatched to the scene.

The police cordoned off the area for forensic investigation. On X, the police said they were looking for two suspects who fled in a car toward Damstraat. One suspect was arrested, the spokesperson told Parool.

A short time before the shooting, at around 9:45 p.m., there was an armed robbery at a coffeeshop on Derde Oosterparkstraat. Two men armed with knives robbed the people in the coffeeshop, according to the Amsterdam broadcaster. It is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.