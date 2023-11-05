An explosion occurred at a house in Schaepmanstraat in Rotterdam on Saturday evening. The explosion happened at around 10:15 p.m. in the Delfshaven district. As a result of the explosion, the facade and front door of the house were badly damaged, the police said. "Windows were shattered and doors flew off the house,” a police spokesperson told RTV Rijnmond. However, no one was injured.





Een explosie heeft rond 22.20 uur in de Schaepmanstraat in Rotterdam meerdere huizen beschadigd. Door de klap sneuvelden tientallen ramen, ook de gevel en voordeur van een van de huizen is beschadigd. De politie heeft de straat afgesloten, er zijn bomverkenners aanwezig. pic.twitter.com/9RkxW4Df14 — Joey Bremer (@010fotograaf) November 4, 2023

According to the broadcaster, witnesses reportedly saw two boys driving away on a scooter after the explosion. The police have launched an investigation and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

In another incident, an explosion took place in a house in the Spechtstraat in the Charlois district of Rotterdam-Zuid at around 02:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, the police reported. No one was injured.

Op de #spechtstraat #rotterdam vond om 02:45u een #explosie plaats bij een woning. Niemand raakte gewond, wel schade aan voordeur en gevel. Iets gezien of gehoord? Laat het ons weten. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) November 5, 2023

However, there was damage to the front door and the facade of the house. The police are asking witnesses to come forward. There was also an explosion in the same street about 10 days ago. Such incidents are often associated with the drug scene.