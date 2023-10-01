An explosion took place at a house on Karmozijnbes in Rotterdam around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. As a result, the explosion damaged the rolling gate and a window of the house in the Ommoord district. However, no one was injured.

Bij een woning aan de Karmozaanbes in Rotterdam Ommoord ging rond 05.30 uur een explosief af. Het rolluik en de ruit raakten beschadigd maar niemand raakte gewond. De politie doet onderzoek. Iets gezien of tips? 09008844 of @M08007000 — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) October 1, 2023

The police have launched an investigation and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

The Rotterdam area has been ravaged for several years by explosions at homes and business premises throughout the city. This year alone, there have been nearly 140 explosions in Rotterdam, according to Rijnmond. It is suspected that the incidents are linked to drug trafficking. Stores and homes are especially affected by the explosions.

Another explosion took place at a house in Hoofddorp in Noord-Holland at around 5:50 a.m. on Sunday. As a result, the front door of the house on Kellogg Street was damaged and the first floor was full of smoke. However, no one was injured.

The police suspect that fireworks were thrown through the mailbox and have launched an investigation. Witnesses are urged to come forward.