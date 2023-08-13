Another explosion occurred at the Fish Corner on the Wolphaertsbocht in Zuid-Rotterdam Rotterdam on Saturday night at about 11:15 p.m. It is the second explosion in 24 hours, Rijnmond reported. On Friday night, an explosive device also went off in the store on the street in the Charlois district.

The police said on X that the explosion caused a fire that was quickly extinguished. No one was injured. The windows of the store were shattered due to the explosion on Friday evening.

Op de #Wolphaertsbocht heeft rond 23.15 uur opnieuw een #explosie plaatsgevonden bij een winkel. Hierdoor ontstond brand, die gelukkig snel geblust was. Niemand raakte gewond. De politie doet onderzoek. Iets gezien, gehoord of heeft u beelden? 0900-8844 of anoniem via 0800-7000. — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) August 12, 2023

In July, there were explosions in the same street in a restaurant business and on the porch of an apartment complex. Because of the many explosions in the city and neighboring communities, the municipality has taken additional security measures. More than 100 explosions have already been counted this year. The explosions are often linked to conflicts between drug criminals.