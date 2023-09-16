On Saturday morning, an explosion occurred at a business premises in Winschoten, Groningen. The police assume that the act was intentional. However, no one was injured but the explosion caused a lot of damage.

The explosion took place in a store in Langestraat in the city center. A so-called Large-scale Investigation Team investigates, together with the criminal investigation department, whether there is a connection between the explosion in the Langestraat in Winschoten and other violent incidents in Winschoten, Oude Pekela, as well as Groningen. The team is also investigating, for example, the explosion at a business premises in the Herestraat in Groningen on Sept. 12, the police said.

Previously, the Dagblad van het Noorden, reported that the incidents may be a result of a possible gang war.

In another incident, an explosive went off at a house on Grasstraat in the Nieuwe Westen district of Rotterdam on Friday night. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. According to the police, who are still investigating the circumstances and looking for witnesses, no one was injured.

There have already been more than 100 explosions in Rotterdam and surrounding communities this year. They are often associated with drug trafficking.

Several explosions also occurred in Amsterdam on Friday night. Within a few hours, explosions caused damage to houses and an apartment complex in Amsterdam-Noord, Zeeburgereiland, and IJburg.