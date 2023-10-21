An explosion took place at the front door of several porch houses in Amsterdam on Friday evening. The explosive went off around 7:45 p.m. in Molukkenstraat in Amsterdam-Oost and caused significant damage, a police spokesperson said. However, no no injuries were reported.

It is the second time in a few days that an explosion occurs in the street. On Wednesday, a bomb exploded in a fish store down the road. The municipality closed the building of the fish store on Friday for several months, the police said.

The police have started an investigation and are hoping for tips from witnesses. "Especially at this time, when it is still very active. So that offers an opportunity for people who have seen something," said a police spokesperson, NH Nieuws reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Hoofddorp, Noord-Holland, on Friday after an explosion. As a result, the resident of an apartment was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The fire has since been extinguished, the Kennemerland Safety Region reported.

In een woning aan de Sont in #Hoofddorp ontstond vanavond brand. Er vond daar ook een ontploffing plaats. Eén persoon raakte gewond en is overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Enkele woningen rond de betreffende woning zijn ontruimd. Voor bewoners is, waar nodig, opvang geregeld. — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) October 20, 2023

The explosion took place in the house on the Sont (Bornholm) around 8 p.m. A fire then broke out in the upstairs apartment. "The fire was quickly under control," a fire brigade spokesperson told NH Nieuws. "As a precaution, we asked local residents if they could temporarily leave their homes," the spokesperson explained.

After checking the house, the police explosive exploration team found explosive material there. Because of the possible danger of an explosion, several other apartments were evacuated and an area around the apartment block was cordoned off, a police spokesperson reported. A shelter was set up for the residents.





The Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD) will arrive on site on Saturday morning to remove the explosive material. However, the police could not say what kind of explosive it was.