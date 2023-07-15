Two explosions took place in apartments in Rotterdam-Noord and Rotterdam-Feijenoord on Friday night. According to the police, no one was injured.

The first explosion occurred around 02:45 a.m. in Jensiusstraat. After the explosion, a fire broke out on the second floor and flames burst out of the house, AD reported. Shortly after, the fire department arrived and extinguished the fire. Even though no one was injured, residents were examined by paramedics as a precaution.

About an hour late, at 3:50 a.m., an explosion occurred in the Nassaustraat. Witnesses saw a car drive away after the blast. A fire broke out there too and no one was injured in this explosion either, AD reported. According to the newspaper, the same porch was shot in the summer of 2021.

The Rotterdam region has been dealing with a wave of explosions for months. More than 70 explosions have already been reported.

Furthermore, an explosion occurred in an apartment at Herderhof in Amsterdam-West in the night from Friday to Saturday. However, no one was injured, but there was considerable damage, the police reported.

The Amsterdam police received reports of an "enormous bang" around 03:15 a.m. At the Herderhof housing complex, the communal entrance appeared to have been significantly damaged. In addition, several window panes had been smashed. Witnesses saw two people running away. The police are still investigating the case.