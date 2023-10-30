A broken overhead line is disrupting train traffic around Rotterdam. The overhead line fell on a Thalys train at Rotterdam Stadion station on Monday morning. “Much fewer trains” than normal are running around the city, NS reported.

The incident brought the Thalys train from Paris to Rotterdam to a standstill. About 260 passengers were moved to another train and taken to Rotterdam Central Station, a ProRail spokesperson told NOS. No one got hurt.

ProRail is working to repair the overhead line, but the damage is significant, the spokesperson said. The outage is affecting train traffic throughout the city. Trains are only running according to schedule on the Rotterdam-Gouda line. Much fewer trains are running on the other routes. No train traffic is possible on the high-speed line.

NS hopes that the issue will be resolved by noon.

Monday also started with train traffic problems for Rotterdam residents due to a signal disruption between Rotterdam Central Station and Schiedam Centrum. That issue was resolved around 8:30 a.m., according to Rijnmond.