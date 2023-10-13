A 60-year-old man from Rotterdam died early on Friday morning after firefighters found him critically injured with a gunshot wound in his burning home. The police are investigating.

Emergency services responded to the apartment in the Entrepotgebouw on Handelsplein at around 2:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a noise similar to an explosion, and then seeing signs of a fire. Firefighters found the critically injured man inside.

They removed him from the burning home and tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department quickly extinguished the small fire, and the police launched a large-scale investigation. Police officers spoke with neighbors and secured surveillance- and doorbell camera footage and forensic investigators combed the home for trace evidence, the police said.

“We are investigating what exactly happened here and who is responsible,” the police said, asking witnesses to come forward.