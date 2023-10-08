To say goodbye to the woman and her daughter who died in a shooting in Rotterdam last week, a condolence walk will be held at the Maaspodium on Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. People can then walk past the closed coffins.

The funeral will be held in private. The 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter Romy were shot dead last Thursday in their home on Heiman Dullaertplein in the Rotterdam district of Delfshaven. Their neighbor, 32-year-old Fouad L., is suspected of murdering the two.

The crowdfunding campaign set up for the relatives of the woman and her daughter had raised 127,295 euros by 08:45 a.m. on Sunday. Some 6,500 people have donated via the GoFundMe website.

The relatives of Marlous and Romy issued a statement Friday thanking them for the support and compassion they have received. "Last week we saw with our own eyes and noticed how much the death of our beloved Marlous and Romy also affects others," the relatives of the 39-year-old mother and her 14-year-old daughter wrote. "Not only in an impressive way at the house, where many hundreds of cuddly toys, flower arrangements and works of art have been placed but also in other sweet ways such as the crowdfunding by Romy's colleague," NOS reported.

The family's wish is for the event to be held quietly and without the press. Since it can be very crowded, people are asked to come on foot, by bike, or by public transport.