PSV’s return to the Champions League has not been a success thus far. The still-unbeaten leaders of the Eredivisie could not defeat Sevilla at home on Tuesday: the 15th team of Spain: 2-2. Thanks to a goal deep into injury time, PSV are still in the race to reach the last 16 after two matches.

PSV wanted to show they could play at the highest level in Europe after a painful loss in London against Arsenal. Manager Peter Bosz sacrificed defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and midfielder Ismael Saibari compared to the team that played Arsenal. Andre Ramalho and Malik Tillman, who made his first start last weekend against Volendam (3-1), were preferred to start.

After a slow start, PSV tried to take the initiative in the match. It did not result in many chances. Luuk de Jong saw his shot blocked before the goal, and the captain also headed one over. Sevilla, who have started to improve after a poor start in the Spanish league, did not offer much in return. After a mistake by PSV defender Ramalho, Dodi Lukebakio was given a good shooting opportunity in the 39th minute. His shot went over the goal. Shortly before that, Ramalho had scored from an offside position.

Ramalho made two mistakes at the start of the second half. First, the Brazilian played the ball to Adria Pedrosa in the 52nd minute. The defender had a free run towards the goal and scored. Referee Daniele Orsato disallowed the goal due to handball. Straight after that, Ramalho let attacker Youssef En-Neysiri go from behind his back. The crossbar saved PSV, who also missed big chances through Tillman and Noa Lang.

Sevilla struck halfway through the second half. Former Eredivisie player Nemanja Gudelj hit the ball high and hard into the goal after an assist from Sergio Ramos: 0-1. PSV pushed back, but it would not fall for the home side. Until the 86th minute, when Luuk de Jong converted a penalty (1-1). Straight after the kickoff, Sevilla scored again. This time, Bella-Kotchap, Ramalho’s replacement, was not sharp enough, and En-Neysiri was able to score. A new loss seemed inevitable until Teze forced the ball home shortly before the end of the match: 2-2.