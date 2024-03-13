PSV were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after they lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund scored at the start and end of the match, with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scoring for the German side.

PSV was boosted by Joey Veerman's return to midfield. The Volendammer missed the last two league matches but passed a fitness test to make this match. Peter Bosz made a brave decision by dropping Hirving Lozano. The Mexican has been out of form for a while and saw his place taken by Malik Tillman for the match. Experienced defender Mats Hummels returned to the Dortmund side. The first leg between the two sides finished 1-1.

The home side made a quick start, nearly taking the lead after a minute of playing. Dutch left-back Ian Maatssen's effort was knocked over the goal by PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Dortmund broke the deadlock a minute later. Jadon Sancho scored his first goal in the Champions League since November 2021. The English winger on loan from Manchester United shot from the edge of the area, which found its way into the net via the post.

It was the earliest that PSV conceded in a European match since Alan Shearer scored for Newcastle United in the first minute in 2004.

The German Bundesliga side kept dominating and nearly scored again after 15 minutes played. Julian Brandt's effort was straight at Benitez, who palmed it into the box. Ex-PSV winger Donyell Malen reacted quickest to it, but the Argentinian also saved his effort.

Lozano was brought on at halftime and nearly made the perfect impact seven minutes later. The Mexican winger shot from distance and saw it hit the goalpost.

Malen nearly got an assist to add to his goal from the first leg, but his chip to striker Niclas Fullkrug was not converted.

PSV looked much more balanced after the substitution and created chances. Johan Bakayoko spun away from Hummels, but Gregor Kobel saved his shot in the Dortmund goal. The ensuing corner eventually landed on the head of Luuk de Jong, who probably should have tried to head it across the goal rather than toward it.

The crowd in the Signal Iduna Park stadium thought the match was won in the 77th minute. Fullkrug scored, but the goal was later disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Bosz's side had one huge final chance at the last minute of the match, and it fell to the perfect person in de Jong. But the veteran striker skied his effort as his teammates fell to the ground in anguish.

If the Eindhovenaren thought the game was gone, it was confirmed just a few seconds later. Youngster Isaac Babadi slipped on the ball, leaving Marco Reus one-on-one with Benitez. The experienced German made no mistake rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Bosz's side will now focus on finishing the season in style. The Eredivisie title seems to be all but certain, as they have a ten-point lead over the nearest challenger, Feyenoord. The KNVB Beker holders are still unbeaten this season in the league. Their record will be tested on Sunday when they host third-placed side FC Twente.