PSV drew the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Rangers 2-2 on Tuesday. Ibrahim Sangare and Luuk de Jong got the goals for PSV, with Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo scoring for Rangers. The second leg will be played next Wednesday evening.

Serginio Dest made his PSV debut at left-back. The ex-Ajax defender was signed on Monday on loan from FC Barcelona. He was rushed into the side due to injuries to Patrick van Aanholt and Philip Mwene. Noa Lang returned from an injury that kept him out of PSV’s 3-1 victory against Vitesse on Saturday to start.

The first half was tense as both sides struggled to create opportunities. Ibrahim Bakayoko came closest for PSV with a shot from the edge of the area.

PSV had 74% of the possession at halftime and yet found themselves a goal down as Rangers scored just before the whistle. Ibrahim Sangare lost the ball at halftime on the edge of his own area, which then dropped to Abdallah Sima, who curled it beautifully into the top corner to send the fans into Ibrox into raptures.

Rangers nearly made it 2-0 shortly after halftime when their captain Marcus Tavernier’s volley from close range was saved firmly by Walter Benitez in the PSV goal.

Sangare rectified his mistake just after the hour mark when he scored to bring PSV level. A brilliant dummy by Ismael Saibari gave the Ivorian midfielder the perfect chance to score, which he did by calmly placing the ball past Jack Butland in the Rangers goal.

But Rangers retook the lead in the 76th minute after brilliant work by midfielder Todd Cantwell got the ball to ex-Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers whose pass was inch perfect for substitute Rabbi Matondo to run onto and finish.

Only four minutes later, PSV had equalized once again through their veteran captain Luuk de Jong. The 32-year-old did what he has done throughout his career by nodding a corner into the far corner leaving Butland with no chance.

Peter Bosz’s side has the weekend off from Eredivisie action to give them more rest time for the return leg in Eindhoven. Rangers travel to Ross County on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premier League.