PSV has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in five years. The Eindhovenaren were too strong for Rangers in the playoffs in a sold-out Phillips Stadium: 5-1. The win was sufficient after the 2-2 draw eight days ago in Glasgow.

Reaching the group stage will come as a relief along with happiness. PSV was close to qualifying on several occasions over the last few years, but it kept going wrong at the most critical phase. The Brabanders lost to Benfica two years ago in the playoffs and were shocked last year against Rangers.

PSV were saved from a new trauma. The home side took the initiative from the first whistle. PSV had a lot of the ball but was unsuccessful in creating chances for a long time. Captain Luuk de Jong was the source of the first bit of danger when his header went just wide of the goal after 20 minutes.

PSV had to watch out for the counters. Bosz has been unhappy with the Brazilian Andre Ramalho’s performances for the last few weeks and, therefore, went for Jerdy Schouten at the back, who is originally a midfielder. Schouten made a crucial interception to stop the ball from getting to the rapid Rabbi Matondo, but other than that, PSV dominated the game.

Midfielder Ismael Saibari thought he had put PSV ahead after 33 minutes from close range, but Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland saved with his legs. They did hit the net shortly after that. Noa Lang played the ball to Joey Veerman, who crossed well from the byline. Saibari headed it home: 2-0.

PSV did not hesitate and kept attacking despite taking the lead. Two shots from Veerman did not add to the scoring, but Saibari was successful in the 53rd minute. After build-up play from Jordan Teze and Luuk de Jong, he was able to finish easily (2-0).

The match seemed over, but Rangers showed resilience. Captain James Tavernier halved the deficit. De Jong headed in the 3-1 after 66 minutes from a Veerman free kick. Veerman crowned his impressive display by scoring the 4-1. Connor Goldson scored a comical own goal to end the scoring.

With Feyenoord already confirmed as Eredivisie champions, The Netherlands will have two teams in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Due to the qualification, PSV is certain to earn at least 30 million euros.

PSV and Feyenoord will find out their opponents on Thursday in the draw. PSV will be in pot 3, with Feyenoord in pot 1.