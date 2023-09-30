Fouad L., the 32-year-old man arrested after Thursday's fatal shootings in Rotterdam, wil remain in pre-trial custody for the time being. On Tuesday, he will be brought before the examining magistrate of the Rotterdam district court, who will reassess his arrest.

"The arrest of the suspect was reviewed by the examining magistrate. The latter has determined that the arrest is lawful," the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Friday.

The medical student Fouad L. is suspected of killing his 39-year-old neighbor, her 14-year-old daughter, and 43-year-old Jurgen Damen, lecturer at Erasmus MC and general practitioner, on Thursday. In addition, a fire was set at the Erasmus MC education center after the two fatal shootings.

The investigation is ongoing, the OM reported, which could not comment further on the substance of the case. L. is in full restriction, which means that he is only allowed to have contact with his lawyer.