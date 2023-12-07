The police arrested a third suspect on Wednesday in the investigation into the fatal shootings of three people in Rotterdam on September 28. The police tracked down the 29-year-old man from The Hague during the investigation into where gunman Fouad L. obtained the weapons he used to kill his neighbor, her 14-year-old daughter, and a doctor at the Erasmus Medical Center.

The police also said they released the second suspect, a 21-year-old man from The Hague arrested on Monday. The authorities arrested the man after finding his DNA on one of the weapons used, but interrogation showed that he was not involved in the shooting.

Fouad L. confessed during interrogation to murdering his neighbors, 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter, Romy, at their home on Heiman Dullaertplein, before going to the Erasmus Medical Center and killing 43-year-old Dr. Jurgen Damen. He was a lecturer at the university and worked as a physician in the area.

Fouad L. also allegedly set fires at his own home and at the hospital's education center. Police tactical teams arrested the man at the university hospital.