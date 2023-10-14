The Dutch healthcare and youth care inspectorate (IGJ) received reports about 32-year-old medical student Faoud L., who is suspected of three fatal shootings in Rotterdam at the end of September, according to a report by RTL Nieuws on Friday.

According to the authorities, L. gunned down his neighbors, 39-year-old Marlous and her 14-year-old daughter, Romy, at their home on Heiman Dullaertplein before going to Erasmus MC and killing lecturer and the 43-year-old physician, Dr. Jurgen Damen. He also allegedly set fires at his own home and at the education center of Erasmus MC. SWAT teams arrested the man at the university hospital.

RTL Nieuws reported that the Dutch healthcare and youth care inspectorate received reports about the suspect. The IGJ refrained from commenting on the content of these reports, their sources, or when they were received.

Individuals can reach out to the IGJ with concerns or complaints about the quality of care from medical professionals. Reports can come from patients, stakeholders, healthcare workers, or entities like the Public Prosecution Service.

The IGJ has sent a detailed timeline to the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport, outlining what they knew about the suspect and when. While the ministry confirmed being informed by the IGJ, it did not disclose any content specifics.

RTL Nieuws explained the issue could garner political sensitivity, as any reports received by the IGJ fall under the political responsibility of the Ministry of Health. If the IGJ had been alerted beforehand, it is expected that the minister was too.

While it remains uncertain if the IGJ contacted L.'s employer, Erasmus MC, due to these reports, it was previously confirmed that the Public Prosecution Service warned the hospital about him.

Dutch parliamentarians are demanding clarifications regarding these reports. Songül Mutluer of GroenLinks-PvdA and Fleur Agema of the PVV expressed concerns about the report and the actions taken in response. Agema described the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport's (VWS) refusal to disclose details about the reports as "incomprehensible and unacceptable".