The Public Prosecution Service (OM) sent a letter to Erasmus MC, urging against giving Faoud L., the 32-year-old medical student suspected in three fatal shootings that shook the city on Thursday, a diploma to practice as a doctor. L. allegedly gunned down and killed his 39-year-old neighbor, her 14-year-old daughter, and a 43-year-old lecturer at Erasmus MC. Another neighbor told Rijnmond that the killed woman had reported L. to the police for animal abuse multiple times.

In alarming posts L. wrote on 4chan, he posted the OM letter and complained that Erasmus MC wouldn’t graduate him even though he finished all his study credits. He claimed that the exam board kept suspending him because they thought him weird, while he believed himself smarter than everyone. L. blamed a 40-year-old doctor, “who got triggered because I didn’t make small talk with her during lunch break.”

NOS verified the letter from the OM. It outlined serious concerns about L. The OM wrote that the man “has come into contact with the judiciary several times, which also led to a conviction in the court in Rotterdam.” The police reported earlier Thursday that the man had been convicted of animal abuse. The OM said that it provided this information to the university hospital to “support you in exercising your role as a provider of basic diplomas and - if necessary - to take the appropriate and necessary measures.”

On 4chan, the suspect also complained about a neighbor who shot a video of him abusing an animal.

According to another resident of Heiman Dullaertplein, where the killed mother, daughter, and suspect all lived, the slain woman reported L. to the police for animal abuse several times. “He had a dog and rabbits, and he allegedly abused them. The neighbor reported this a few times and reported it to the housing association. But I don’t know if that was the reason for his actions today, of course,” the man told Rijnmond.

A friend of the woman, whose name was Marlous, confirmed this to AD. “The neighbor who did this was disturbed,” the friend said. “He had animals. Rabbits and later a puppy. When I came to visit, I heard the sound of that screeching dog, which was constantly being kicked. Marlous said something about that and called the police. Animal protection took the animals away. They now had to pay for it with death.”