Two people were injured in two shooting incidents near the Erasmus MC (EMC) in Rotterdam on Thursday afternoon. One suspect is on the loose, according to the Rotterdam police. Several arrest teams entered the building. A fire also seemed to have broken out inside the building.

The police reported that one shooting took place in a home on Heiman Dullaertplein and the other in a classroom at the medical center's building Erasmus MC on Rochussenlaan.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, police said. The police were not sure whether he fled the scene if fled the scene by motorcycle or if he was inside the hospital. He was wearing clothing police described as being “combat” style, as well as a backpack and headphones. He was described as being tall, in his mid-twenties, and with black hair.

“Around 2.25 p.m., we received several reports of a shooting incident in the area of ​​Rochussenstraat/Heiman Dullaertplein/Dr. Molenwaterplein. We are on site with several units,” the Rotterdam police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 02:56 p.m.

According to the police, two people sustained injuries. The entrance to Erasmus MC on Rochussenstraat has been cordoned off, De Telegraaf reported. A police helicopter is flying above the scene. Officers on site are visibly wearing body armor.

A fire broke out in a residence on Heiman Dullaertplein near the hospital, where shots were fired. Two people were injured., one of whom had to be resuscitated. According to the safety region, the fire was under control around 04:00 p.m.

The police tactical team (DSI) entered the medical center's building, the police reported at 03.38 p.m. "The suspect has not yet been arrested and the DSI is checking whether he is possibly inside the EMC," the police wrote.

An eyewitness told Rijnmond: ''I heard a lot of sirens. I saw police in jeans and protective outerwear and helmets with hoods and they were carrying guns. At first, I thought it was the riot police, but it turned out to be the arrest team. Then the entrance was closed. The police shouted: Everybody out, take your things."

Witnesses said at least one person was taken into custody. It was not clear if that was the gunman. A video is being shared on X in which a person is being arrested near the hospital.

